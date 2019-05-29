Thick, fog-like wildfire smoke cloaking northern Alberta on Wednesday

People waking up across northern Alberta on Wednesday morning might have been forgiven for looking outside and thinking it was a foggy day, were it not for the overwhelming smell of burning trees.

Heavy smoke reduced visibility and vehicles were coated in ash in La Crete, about 150 kilometres south of the 1,300-square-kilometre (130,000-hectare) Chuckegg Creek fire near High Level.

READ MORE: Alberta wildfire continues to grow but is spreading away from High Level

About a dozen wildfires are currently burning across northern Alberta.

On Wednesday morning, the Alberta Wildfire map showed five wildfires burning in the northwest corner of the province, including the blaze that forced about 5,000 people from the town of High Level and surrounding communities to evacuate a week and a half ago.

North of Slave Lake near the centre of the province, there are currently three fires, with two classified as out of control.

READ MORE: Climate change report warns of more extreme weather events in Alberta

Wildfires on the other side of the province are also leading to smoky conditions in the Fort McMurray area. There are four fires — two north of Fort McMurray and two further south near Conklin — burning in the northeast.

The air quality across northern Alberta is expected to remain at a high or very high risk level on the Alberta Environment air quality health index (AQHI) all day Wednesday.

Alberta Health measures the AQHI on a scale of one to 10, with higher numbers meaning a greater health risk.

A 10+ is considered “very high risk,” at which point Alberta Health suggests people avoid strenuous activities outdoors, adding that children and the elderly should avoid outdoor physical exertion during this time.

The smoke is expected to push the Edmonton region to a 6, or “moderate risk,” on Wednesday.

WATCH BELOW: Mike Sobel’s Wednesday, May 29, 2019 early morning weather forecast for Edmonton, Alberta and the surrounding area.

The wildfire smoke has drifted across Western Canada as far as the Vancouver area.

Experts have forecast a summer of high wildfire danger across Western Canada and have warned that climate change will continue to worsen fire seasons in the future.

READ MORE: Alberta wildfire haze reaches Metro Vancouver as smoke season comes early