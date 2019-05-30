Special air quality statements issued in Edmonton, much of Alberta due to wildfire smoke

People across much of Alberta woke up to grey skies and a strong burning smell in the air as smoke from northern wildfires drifted south overnight.

Environment Canada issued special air quality statements from the Edmonton region to the northern tip of the province.

Areas of central Alberta were also included, including Drayton Valley, Rimbey, Pigeon Lake, Lloydminster, and Wainwright.

A prediction map from FireSmoke.ca indicates the smoke will continue to flow south throughout Thursday.

READ MORE: Smoke fills Calgary skyline from wildfires burning in northern Alberta

Environment Canada said in central parts of the province, smoke is expected to move back north by Friday morning as the flow shifts to southeasterly.

Air quality health index

The air quality across northern Alberta is expected to remain high on the Alberta Environment air quality health index (AQHI) all day.

Alberta Health measures the AQHI on a scale of one to 10, with higher numbers meaning a greater health risk.

Most of Alberta, including the Edmonton region, is expected to be at a six, or “moderate risk,” on Wednesday. Some areas to the northwest, including Grande Prairie, are forecasted to be higher on the scale.

Environment Canada said some people may experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath due to the smoke. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

READ MORE: Climate change report warns of more extreme weather events in Alberta

People with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution and will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels. Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits.

Those with difficulty breathing are advised to stay indoors. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. The weather agency suggests if your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.

Wildfire update

According to Alberta Wildfire, there were 25 active wildfires across the province as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Of those, six had been sparked in the last 24 hours and seven were considered to be out of control. Updated numbers are expected Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Northern Alberta wildfires prompt Kenney government to declare disaster, public emergency

The fires are burning in multiple areas hundreds of kilometres apart, triggering evacuations of several communities in northwestern and north-central Alberta.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for:

Town of High Level and Mackenzie Country areas south/southeast of town

Dene Tha’ First Nation communities of Bushe River, Meander River and Chateh

Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement

Keg River, Carcajou, and all residents from the northern border of the County of Northern Lights to Township Road 922 (Notikewin Road)

Wabasca and the Bigstone Cree Nation in the MD of Opportunity

Chipewyan Lake Village in in the MD of Opportunity

READ MORE: Northern Alberta MD of Opportunity communities ordered to evacuate overnight due to wildfires

Experts have forecast a summer of high wildfire danger across Western Canada and have warned that climate change will continue to worsen fire seasons in the future.