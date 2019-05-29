Smoke fills Calgary skyline from wildfires burning in northern Alberta

Smoke from wildfires burning in northern Alberta rolled into Calgary over the weekend and by Tuesday, the air quality lowered to a moderate health risk, which is where it also sat on Wednesday.

Although most people wouldn’t be affected by the smoky weather, Alberta Health Services says to check with a physician or other health-care provider if lungs are feeling irritated and breathing becomes difficult.

READ MORE: Alberta wildfire continues to grow, but is spreading away from High Level

Looks like the northern forest fire smoke is now over #yyc. Stay hydrated today it's going to be a hot one with a high of 25°C. #ABfire #abwx #ShareYourWeather pic.twitter.com/zeuTYhQpYD — Dan Madden (@DanMaddenWX) May 28, 2019

Another hot and hazy summer season is likely for Calgary, following the smokiest summer on record.

In 2018, the city recorded over 300 hours of smoke in the air and that pushed the Air Quality Health Index off the charts.

READ MORE: 2018 the smokiest summer on record in Calgary: Environment Canada

Above: Smoke records from Environment Canada from Aug. 20, 2018.

When looking at the lack of sufficient moisture across the province, along with a warmer than average summer in the forecast, it seems another active season is to be expected.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to be a worse fire season, but it would seem to indicate that,” said Blaine Lowry, a meteorologist with Environment Canada and Climate Change.

However, Lowry warned it is difficult to predict exactly what kind of wildfire season to expect for the province because there are so many variables to consider.

To stay updated with radar and weather alerts in your area, download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Follow @tiffanyglobal