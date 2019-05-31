10,000 people evacuated, homes destroyed because of Alberta wildfires

The Alberta government said hot, dry and windy conditions fueling the northern wildfires aren’t going away soon and will make fighting them difficult, so people need to prepare themselves.

“This fight is going to be a tough one,” said Devin Dreeshen, Alberta’s minister of agriculture and forestry. “The weather is not co-operating for the long-distance forecast for the next two weeks. It’s more of the same.”

“Albertans need to prepare themselves for this situation for the foreseeable future.”

Evacuation orders

The wildfires raging across the northern part of the province have forced about 10,000 people from their homes — double the number from the beginning of the week.

“We began the day [Wednesday] with approximately 5,500 evacuees and we currently have over 10,000,” Dreeshen said in an update Thursday afternoon, after a day of hot temperatures and gusty winds led to the explosive growth of several blazes burning out-of-control.

About 5,000 people have been out of their homes in and around High Level in northwestern Alberta for more than a week. This week even more people from that region, as well as from near a separate wildfire by Manning about 250 kilometres to the south, were evacuated.

Many of the evacuees from those two large wildfires travelled south to Peace River. After an influx of evacuees on Wednesday, the town said hotel rooms were at capacity and was recommending new evacuees head to a reception centre in High Prairie.

A series of smaller communities, including Wabasca, the Bigstone Cree Nation and Chipewyan Lake Village, have fallen under evacuation orders since Wednesday as a two out-of-control fires – Maria Lake and MacMillan Complex – merge together.

Where are all the wildfires?

Hundreds of structural and forest firefighters are in Alberta from across Canada doing their best to corral the flames. Across the province, there were 28 active fires and nine were considered out-of-control.

Of the wildfires, there are three main ones affecting communities: The far northwestern Chuckegg Creek wildfire near High Level, the Battle Complex wildfire further south near Manning in the Peace River region, and the Mcmillan Complex wildfire affecting several communities north of Slave Lake.

The biggest blaze is the Chuckegg Creek fire raging near High Level, which covered 2,300 square kilometres Thursday.

Derek Gagnon, a provincial information officer, said that fire grew by 800 square kilometres in 24 hours between Wednesday and Thursday, and travelled more than 22 kilometres on the ground.

“The average speed would then be around 23 metres per minute,” he said, adding it jumped 700-metre wide Peace River. “We had really strong winds out of the north that combined with really dry fuels.”

Homes destroyed in Paddle Prairie

Between 11 and 15 homes in Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement were destroyed by that fire and 80 more are at risk, Global News confirmed.

Paddle Prairie is located about 70 kilometres south of High Level and 30 kilometres north of the County of Northern Lights.

The homes that were destroyed were in the northeast corner of the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, about five kilometres from the Paddle Prairie town site.

Blake Desjarlais, a spokesperson with the Metis Settlements General Council, told Global News on Thursday that the out-of-control wildfire was moving southeast, putting additional homes and structures at risk.

While the flames have been kept out of High Level, Mayor Crystal McAteer, Reeve Josh Knelsen of Mackenzie County and Dene Tha’ First Nation Chief James Ahnassay issued a joint statement urged residents who were out of their homes to be patient.

“We simply don’t know for sure what this fire will do next.”

Slave Lake on evacuation standby

People in Slave Lake, a town that was partially destroyed in a 2011 blaze, have been told to be prepared to leave with eight hours notice because of a fire that the mayor says is burning about 30 kilometres away.

While an evacuation order was issued Thursday afternoon for the hamlet of Marten Beach, about 20 kilometres north of Slave Lake, Slave Lake Mayor Tyler Warman said the fire was not an immediate threat to his community.

“We’ve got a fire, that started around the same time as the High Level one, that’s been north of town for awhile,” Warman said. “The wind conditions and the extreme dryness have pushed some of it closer to town.”

“The MD has declared a local state of emergency because of that, but we’re not panicked at this point,” said Warman, who was a town councillor and firefighter during the 2011 wildfire that raced through part of Slave Lake, destroying more that 400 homes and buildings.

He said the fires are bringing back memories.

“We are more prepared than we have ever been. We’re more cautious than we have been in the past.”

One of the measures Slave Lake took after the 2011 wildfire was to install an outdoor emergency siren. If there’s a potentially dangerous situation, it will go off intermittently for 30 seconds. If the danger is more immediate and requires people to act fast, the siren will blare continuously for 3 minutes at a time.

Poor air quality due to smoke

Smoke from the fires enveloped points south, including Edmonton, in a acrid haze that limited visibility and made it difficult to breathe. The thick smoke turned otherwise blue skies an eerie grey-orange across Alberta.

A special air-quality statement issued by Environment Canada for the Edmonton region and later expanded to most of the province remained largely in place Friday morning.

“Shifting winds are causing the smoke to drift and most of Alberta will be impacted by this smoke in the coming days,” Dreeshen said.

“Smoke is a huge factor in this challenge for not only for health reasons but for the wildland firefighters on the ground. The loss of visibility makes it extremely difficult to use air supports.”

