Swan Hills evacuees allowed home as nearby wildfire now being held

Residents of Swan Hills are allowed to go home, 10 days after a wildfire in the area forced the northern Alberta community’s 1,300 residents to flee.

The Edith Lake wildfire (SWF076) broke out on Sunday, May 25, about seven km north of the town. Residents were ordered to leave the next day and head south to Whitecourt.

Alberta Wildfire says the fire is still about eight km north and estimated to be 16,883 hectares in size, but is now being held after being attacked by firefighters, heavy equipment and air supports.

View image in full screen The Edith Lake wildfire (SWF076) broke out on Sunday, May 25, 2025 about seven kilometres north of Swan Hills, Alta. Alberta Wildfire

The province now says given current weather conditions and resources, the wildfire is not anticipated to grow past existing boundaries.

Late Thursday morning, the Town of Swan Hills said residents were allowed to go home but would remain on a four-hour evacuation alert, which means they needed to be ready to flee again if needed.

“Please be aware that the wildfire danger still exists in our region, and you should be prepared in the event the situation worsens. Please be cautious and courteous during the re-enter process,” the town said in a statement on its website, where a re-entry information booklet was posted with information for residents.

The town asked residents returning home to follow all directions given by law enforcement, town representatives, and any signage that may be posted.

Services such as the grocery store, restaurants, gas stations, health care centre, pharmacy, banks and other stores have reopened with regular hours, and the town said school will resume on Monday, June 9.

The town said the library will resume regular hours next week, but the swimming pool’s schedule has yet to be determined.

Alberta Wildfire said there is a lot of work ahead still to bring the wildfire under control.

“There are still hot spots within the interior that need to be extinguished. This will take time. The fire has burned deeply into the ground in some areas. Firefighters will continue working with the support of heavy equipment and helicopters to contain and put out remaining active areas,” the province said.

Elsewhere in Alberta, there are 50 wildfires burning and 21 of those are out of control.

Of all the fires that have broken out in Alberta in 2025, 64 per cent of them were caused by humans, 12 per cent by lightning and the rest are still under investigation.