Date announced for inquest into death of man who died in Penetanguishene prison

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

The date for an inquest into the death of a man who died in a Penetanguishene prison was announced Friday.

The inquest date has been announced for a 32-year-old man who died at the Central North Corrections Centre in Penetanguishene in January 2017.

The inquest will examine the circumstances of Glen Kristoffersen’s death and is expected to last seven days, beginning on June 17 at 9 a.m. in Midland, Ont.

According to a news release, the inquest will hear from about 20 witnesses and the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.

Mary Beth Bourne will preside as inquest coroner, and Jenna Dafoe and Kate Forget will be counsel to the coroner.

The inquest is scheduled to take place at the Midland Cultural Centre at 333 King Street.

