Suge Knight’s son now concedes Tupac Shakur is dead, but says new music is coming

Months after claiming that 2Pac (Tupac Shakur) was still alive and living in Malaysia, Suge Knight‘s son has now conceded in an interview that the All Eyez on Me rapper is, in fact, dead.

During the chat with Chuck Dizzle and DJ HED from the L.A.-based Home Grown Radio show, without even breaking a sweat, Suge Knight Jr.‘s opinion on the matter took a complete 180-degree turn.

“Do you think Pac is still alive?” asked host Dizzle.

“Do I think Pac is still alive?” mimicked Knight Jr. “No, I don’t think Pac is still alive… You guys will all understand pretty much what’s going on,” he concluded cryptically.

It’s unclear if the 23-year-old ever actually believed the rapper was alive. Many believe it was merely a ploy for recognition over social media.

With his father now serving a 28-year prison sentence, the 23-year-old is hoping to take over what remains of Death Row Records with his own label, branded New Death Row.

After revealing he has some upcoming New Death Row projects, Knight Jr. further claimed that he’s working on unreleased music made by Shakur.

“So is there new music coming — or on the way — from Pac that you’re working on?” asked Dizzle.

“Correct,” replied Knight Jr.

The younger Knight first made a name for himself last October after publicly postulating that Shakur was alive and well and secretly residing in Malaysia.

Shakur actually died as a result of a drive-by shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sept. 13, 1996.

He was shot four times and rushed to a hospital where he later died from internal bleeding. Knight Sr. was at the scene of the crime as Shakur’s driver.

Knight Jr. took to Instagram again in January and wrote, “I got Pac back in the studio. New music coming.”

“This ain’t a joke. New Death Row. Coming soon,” he captioned the image.

He followed up with another post that week, reading, “I need the hottest producer to work on a project for Pac,” suggesting once more that the late rapper was still alive.

Following the claims, Knight Jr. started calling himself a “young mogul,” “dream maker” and “life changer.”

Since January, Knight Jr. hasn’t addressed his claims of Shakur being alive. He did, however, post a since-deleted photo claiming he wasn’t on drugs.

He launched a website for New Death Row earlier this year and is fulfilling orders for merchandise, including hats, shirts and sweaters, among other apparel.

It’s currently unclear if Knight Jr. is actually working on previously unreleased 2Pac material or with any artists at all.

