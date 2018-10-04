Suge Knight’s son says Tupac Shakur is ‘alive in Malaysia’

Suge Knight‘s son, Suge Knight Jr., has publicly postulated that American rapper, Tupac Shakur, is still alive and living large in Malaysia.

Knight Sr., the Death Row Records co-founder, came forward this year and revealed that he knows who killed Shakur. After his father’s recent imprisonment for manslaughter, Knight Jr. has reignited the flame of conspiracy surrounding the unsolved murder of the All Eyez on Me rapper.

Knight Jr. posted a series of unverified photos and stories to Instagram Wednesday afternoon. The controversy began when a picture of the words “Tupac is alive,” surfaced on his profile. It followed with what he believed was ironclad evidence to support his theory.

Two blurry photos of the supposed Shakur followed, showing him allegedly posing with fellow music artists 50 Cent and Beyoncé. No timestamps or evident information were provided, only vague captions: “@50cent get the strap y’all see it,” and “He never left us. They’ll be after me soon smh [shakes my head]. For y’all tho.”

The three “musicians” in the photos are widely considered to be lookalikes or just superimposed images crafted in Photoshop.

Knight Jr. backed up his out-there claims with multiple references to the largely-conspiratorial cult, the Illuminati, insinuating they had something to do with the silencing of Shakur and that they were now after him for “saying too much.”

He has previously spoken out against his father’s conviction, as well as that of disgraced entertainer Bill Cosby. On Thursday night, he referenced them in a protest against the so-called secret-society.

“Beware of fake accounts. Their job is to distract you. The Illuminati are all about power. This is why you see powerful names getting locked up,” he said.

Following major backlash and online mockery, Knight Jr. posted a photo saying, “I’m not on drugs.”

“I’m a Knight. They think Knights are a threat. I will continue to move smart. I’m not snitching on PAC, never the case. He would want me to protect my family. I’m doing that. We are free. Big Suge ’til then.”

As of this writing, the social media saga remains unsolved. Some people laughed it off and others supported Knight’s theory, but most Shakur fans were outraged by his disrespectful actions and words.

Yo … so is Tupac dead or not lol Suge J Knight got people asking all sorts of questions lol #tupac #TupacShakur #sugejknight — Danny [LTC] (@DanielsDisaster) October 4, 2018

Y’all Really Going Believe Tupac Could Be Quiet For 20+ Years? Yeah Right. — Carlito’s Way (@carlito_cubano) October 4, 2018

Please let that Tupac still alive topic go. It’s embarrassing that y’all arguing he is. — settimerfor30mins (@BabyBooYard) October 4, 2018

If y’all don’t gone somewhere with this Tupac still alive mess 🙄 — Toni Childs 💅🏾 (@ItsTay_96) October 4, 2018

Bruh if Tupac still alive….. I’m done. — mel (@melanology) October 4, 2018

Shakur was shot four times in a drive-by on Las Vegas Boulevard in September of 1996. He was killed instantly. Knight Sr. was at the scene of the crime as his driver.

No one was ever charged for the murder, however, Knight Sr. recently accused the former Death Row Records chief of security, Reggie Wright Jr., for the crime.

A man named Duane Davis confessed earlier this year that he was in the front seat of the car with the shooter, who shot Shakur from the back seat. He did not disclose the name of the murderer because of the Crips gang “street code.”

