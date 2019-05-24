Moby doubles down (again), insists he dated Natalie Portman

Although Natalie Portman has denied the songwriter’s claims that she ever dated him, Moby, once again, is doing his best to convince his followers otherwise over Instagram.

For a second time in less than a day, the Porcelain singer went out of his way to share more pictures of the two together, hoping it would serve as more concrete evidence that he dated the Star Wars actress.

This time around, the 53-year-old has also claimed that he’s receiving “threats of violence from [Portman’s] fans” after trying to reiterate his side of the story.

“[This is] affecting my business and my health,” wrote Moby in the post. “What do you do when people believe lies and accusations and not actual photographs and evidence?” he asked.

“I want to take the high road,” he claimed, “but I honestly don’t know what to do. It’s one thing to be lied about, and entirely another when someone’s lies result in physical threats from complete strangers.”

The bizarre drama is rooted in Moby’s latest memoir, Then It Fell Apart (2019), where he recounted meeting Portman after one of his concerts and becoming close with the actress. He claimed she was 20 years old at the time; however, she was only 18.

Portman, now 37, refuted these claims and described Moby as “a much older man being creepy” after she had just graduated high school.

“[The fact] that he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me,” she told Harper’s Bazaar on Tuesday. “It wasn’t the case.”

In response, Moby suggested that Portman was lying.

“I recently read a gossip piece wherein Natalie Portman said that we’d never dated,” wrote the musician in his first post pertaining to the matter.

He shared a picture of the two arm-in-arm, in which he was shirtless.

“This confused me, as we did, in fact, date,” he claimed.

In his book, Moby wrote that the two would go to parties together in New York City when they weren’t in her Harvard University residence.

“We’d be kissing under the centuries-old oak trees,” he claimed.

“At midnight,” he added, “she brought me to her dorm room and we lay down next to each other on her small bed. After she fell asleep, I carefully extracted myself from her arms and took a taxi back to my hotel.”

While Portman admitted she was once a fan of Moby, she claimed that she recounted none of the events detailed in Then it Fell Apart.

“I was surprised to hear that he characterised the very short time that I knew him as dating,” she said. “He said I was 20, I definitely wasn’t. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18.”

She added that she would have liked it if Moby or his publisher reached out to fact-check his claims.

“In my memoir,” began Moby in his most recent post, “I respectfully and honestly describe the brief, innocent, and consensual romantic involvement I had with Natalie Portman in 1999. But she’s denying that we ever dated.”

“In the past, she’s publicly discussed our involvement,” he claimed, “and there’s ample photographic evidence that we briefly dated and then were friends (some pictures included in this post).

“It hurts to be lied about,” he added, “especially as I’ve always respected her, and I thought we were friends.”

In response to his “creepy” post, many social media users have continued to hit back against Moby, claiming he’s making himself “seem like the victim” and searching for “pity” in a situation he should just let go.

As of this writing, Portman has not commented on Moby’s follow-up response.

