Suge Knight’s son doubles down, claims the late Tupac Shakur is ‘in studio’

Marion “Suge” Knight‘s son is turning heads once more after claiming that the late rapper Tupac Shakur, also known by stage names 2pac and Makaveli, is “back in the studio” and making “new music.”

The younger Knight made a name for himself last October after publicly postulating that the All Eyez on Me icon is still alive and well and secretly residing in Malaysia.

Shakur died as a result of a drive-by shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sept. 13, 1996.

He was shot four times and rushed to a hospital where he later died from internal bleeding. Knight’s father, the famous Death Row Records mogul, was at the scene of the crime as Shakur’s driver.

Suge J. Knight took to Instagram again on Saturday and wrote, “I got Pac back in the studio. New music coming.” “This ain’t a joke. New Death Row. Coming soon,” he confidently captioned the image.

Knight followed up with a second post on Sunday, reading, “I need the hottest producer to work on a project for Pac,” suggesting once more that the late rapper is still alive.

He also hinted that Death Row will be making a comeback under a slightly different new name.

Following major backlash and online mockery, Knight posted a photo claiming, “I’m not on drugs.”

“I’m a Knight. They think Knights are a threat. I will continue to move smart. I’m not snitching on Pac never the case. He would want me to protect my family. I’m doing that. We are free. Big Suge ’til then.”

The state of the younger Knight’s mental health is unclear, but many online commenters pointed out that he might not be stable. Some people laughed it off and others supported Knight’s theory, but most Shakur fans were outraged by his disrespectful actions and words.

After everything, TUPAC finally comes back n the first person he call for studio help is Suge Knight son smh 🤦‍♂️ yes I def believe this one, lmao this kid got a problem — Sir Makeezy (@MakeezyGhost) January 20, 2019

I can't believe I let suge knights dumb son get my hopes up that Tupac was still alive. This is why I have trust issues — Shelby Bicknell (@shelbbick) October 11, 2018

Y’all Really Going Believe Tupac Could Be Quiet For 20+ Years? Yeah Right. — Carlito’s Way (@carlito_cubano) October 4, 2018

Please let that Tupac still alive topic go. It’s embarrassing that y’all arguing he is. — Rez (@BabyBooYard) October 4, 2018

If y’all don’t gone somewhere with this Tupac still alive mess 🙄 — Toni Childs 💅🏾 (@ItsTay_96) October 4, 2018

“If his dad has the rights to Tupac’s unreleased music, it’s pretty much like Jr. he has him in the studio, right?” pondered one user.

Following the preposterous claims, Knight is now calling himself a “young mogul,” “dream maker” and a “life changer.”

He launched a website for New Death Row over the weekend and is already fulfilling orders for merchandise, including hats, shirts and sweaters among other apparel.

With hopes to successfully launch the label and gather a healthy roster of musicians, Knight also shared a couple of beats, requesting unsigned artists and producers to message him on Instagram about the possibility of joining New Death Row.

“I need a producer to make a beat to this so we can get the #GhettoStarChallenge started!” he wrote. “Rappers, tag your producer. Producers, DM me.”

The original Death Row was founded by the elder Knight, who is recognized for his legacy as a record producer and the co-founder of the label.

Knight’s reputation suffered after a long history of domestic charges and further incarceration. He has long been accused of being involved with the deaths of both Shakur and east coast rival Biggie Smalls, also known as the Notorious B.I.G. Snoop Dogg was among those who pointed a finger.

Death Row Records ran successfully until the death of Shakur.

The lack of activity and production accounted for a huge loss in the company’s earnings. Knight then faced multiple charges of assault. He ran Death Row from behind bars until he filed for bankruptcy in 2006 and lost control of the company.

Knight no longer owns the rights to the label, which is likely why his son decided to launch New Death Row — as a way to protect and defend his father’s legacy.

Last September, Knight went on trial for a 2015 hit-and-run, in which he ran over two men with his truck after fleeing a potentially violent dispute in Compton, Calif. One of the victims, Terry Carter, unfortunately died from his injuries.

Knight pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and agreed to serve a 28-year sentence in prison — 22 for manslaughter, with the remaining six for his third-strike violation.

What happened to the original Death Row?

Toronto-based entertainment group WIDEawake bought the label for US$18 million in 2009 and continued to put out unreleased music from the likes of Snoop Dogg, Danny Boy and a select few others before they, too, went bankrupt in 2012.

Most recently, Entertainment One (or eOne), purchased the available rights to the Death Row catalog and have continued to profit.

