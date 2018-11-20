Snoop Dogg celebrates himself at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., best known as rapper Snoop Dogg, was honoured Monday morning with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. After more than 25 years of entertaining his fans worldwide with rap beats, surprise cameos and his infectiously positive personality, he became the 2,651st celebrity to receive this accolade.

Snoop Dogg was surrounded by the people he credits for much of his success. In a humble and vulnerable speech, he thanked his supporters and fans, his family and his longtime collaborators Warren G, Dr. Dre and Quincy Jones. He claimed they all steered his momentum forward.

The 47-year-old concluded with a well-earned tribute to himself for all his hard work and efforts. “Snoop Dogg, you a bad motherf**ker,” he said.

The Drop it Like it’s Hot rapper received a roaring round of cheers and applause. “I want to thank me for believing in me. I want to thank me for doing all this hard work,” he said clad with a wide grin. “I want to thank me for having no days off and I want to thank me for never quitting.”

Being the humble man he is, Snoop Dogg’s speech was intended as a joke, but his fans were left swooning over his wry humour.

“I wanna thank me for always being a giver and trying to give more than I receive,” he added.

They reached out to him with love and support over Twitter, sharing why they believe he deserved the star and how it was long overdue.

So proud of Uncle Snoop!😊 — Shake A (@a_ashake) November 20, 2018

@SnoopDogg ‘s “I Wanna Thank Me” speech was golden 😍😂 — Liv Lavish (@oglivlavish) November 20, 2018

“Yup! Thank yourself when you succeed,” one fan wrote. “You definitely have to put in the work to realize your goals. Hats off to Snoop Dogg.”

Ana Martinez, the producer of the event, shared her praise. “Snoop Dogg is one of those people who can do anything. He raps, he acts, he hosts a television show, he cooks, and helps community kids with his philanthropic work,” she said.

“He is a man of the ages and we welcome him to our Hollywood Walk of Fame,” she concluded.

Dr. Dre also gave a loving and reflective speech about his longtime collaborator.

He was followed by Jimmy Kimmel, who called himself Snoop Dogg’s “second-coolest white friend, after Martha Stewart.”

This week marks the 25th anniversary of Snoop Dogg’s debut album, Doggystyle, which was released under his longstanding label, Death Row Records.

He has released a total of 16 studio albums, sold more than 35 million units worldwide and been nominated for 17 Grammy Awards.

Snoop Dogg’s had a busy 2018, between filming the second season of his cooking show with Stewart, writing his own cookbook, releasing his first-ever gospel album, Bible of Love, and of course, writing the motivational thank-you speech that inspired so many on Monday morning.

