Entertainment
October 24, 2018 11:12 am

Drake just beat a record held by The Beatles since 1964

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

Drake attends the women's singles quarter-final match at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships in London, England on July 10, 2018.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP / Getty Images
A A

Drake is giving The Beatles a run for their money, as he just claimed the record for most Top 10 singles to reach the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in a calendar year, a record the Liverpool lads held for more than 54 years — since the height of Beatlemania.

The Beatles have held onto this record since 1964 with 11 Top 10 singles, but the Toronto-based rapper reached his 12th on Saturday thanks to his feature on Bad Bunny’s MIA.

Paul McCartney (left) and John Lennon at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards held at the Dorchester in London, England. Sept. 13, 1964.

William Vanderson / Fox Photos / Getty Images

Story continues below

READ MORE: Lady Gaga returns to No. 1 with ‘A Star Is Born’ soundtrack

Only a week before the end of 1964, The Beatles’ classics I Feel Fine and She’s A Woman shot up the charts and earned them this half-century-old accolade. Other songs included Hard Day’s Night and Can’t Buy Me Love.

Drake’s 12 charters come from a number of collaborations as well as a handful of tracks from his latest album, Scorpion. He reached the No. 1 spot with Nice for What, In My Feelings and God’s Plan.

His fans took to Twitter to wish him a happy birthday on Wednesday, and congratulate him for the accomplishment.

He even received a congratulatory text from someone he refers to as his “favourite” high school teacher. She shared the headline with him and said, “Wow! That’s pretty incredible! I often wonder what your ’16/17[-year old] self would think. Pretty awesome! Congrats!”

“I don’t think my 16 or 17-year old self would comprehend,” he replied. “I would just want a Nestea and to figure out how I can turn my 61% into a 73% ASAP.”

Quite a birthday present indeed.

Drake performs at Qudos Bank Arena on November 7, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.

Lagerhaus / WireImage

READ MORE: Amy Winehouse hologram tour set for 2019

Given that the artists highlight two completely different genres from two different eras, it is hard to compare their success, especially given that we are in the digital age of streaming.

Many outraged fans have tweeted out against Drake and Billboard, claiming that despite his numbers and achievements, he’ll never compare to The Beatles.

One user said, “Man I’m not even a huge Beatles fan but you can’t compare the two. The Beatles were musicians, Drake is a… well a dude with a computer who can’t sing for s**t.”

With his brand new Billboard record and more than 86 million singles sold worldwide, he may not need to worry about ill-willed or malicious comments.

Drake attends the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 10, 2018 in London, England.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

READ MORE: Yoko Ono releases stripped-down cover of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ to mark his birthday

Drizzy may have beat this record, but he’s still got a few more to top before he catches up to The Beatles’ legacy.

Could this be the beginning of a new sort of Beatlemania?

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Beatlemania
champagne papi
Drake
Drake beats Beatle
Drake record
Drizzymania
Scorpion
The Beatles
Top 10 records
Top 10 singles chart
Top singles 1964
Top singles 2018

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News