Drake just beat a record held by The Beatles since 1964

Drake is giving The Beatles a run for their money, as he just claimed the record for most Top 10 singles to reach the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in a calendar year, a record the Liverpool lads held for more than 54 years — since the height of Beatlemania.

The Beatles have held onto this record since 1964 with 11 Top 10 singles, but the Toronto-based rapper reached his 12th on Saturday thanks to his feature on Bad Bunny’s MIA.

Only a week before the end of 1964, The Beatles’ classics I Feel Fine and She’s A Woman shot up the charts and earned them this half-century-old accolade. Other songs included Hard Day’s Night and Can’t Buy Me Love.

Drake’s 12 charters come from a number of collaborations as well as a handful of tracks from his latest album, Scorpion. He reached the No. 1 spot with Nice for What, In My Feelings and God’s Plan.

His fans took to Twitter to wish him a happy birthday on Wednesday, and congratulate him for the accomplishment.

Drake after breaking the Beatles record of most top ten singles on the billboard 100 in one year 🐐 he breaking more records than Leo messi — Leigh Griffin (@leighgriffin97) October 24, 2018

Drake turns 32 and there's plenty to celebrate: he has now garnered his 12th Top 10 song on the Billboard Hot 100 this year breaking the The Beatles record of eleven in 1964. https://t.co/5iHhzAdSgu — popxport (@popxport) October 24, 2018

@Drake Happy Birthday and congratulations on breaking the record of Beatles by 12 songs in the billboard top 10 in 1 year. 👍🎉 — Shivansh Shekhar Sinha (@ShivanshShekha6) October 24, 2018

He even received a congratulatory text from someone he refers to as his “favourite” high school teacher. She shared the headline with him and said, “Wow! That’s pretty incredible! I often wonder what your ’16/17[-year old] self would think. Pretty awesome! Congrats!”

“I don’t think my 16 or 17-year old self would comprehend,” he replied. “I would just want a Nestea and to figure out how I can turn my 61% into a 73% ASAP.”

Quite a birthday present indeed.

Given that the artists highlight two completely different genres from two different eras, it is hard to compare their success, especially given that we are in the digital age of streaming.

Many outraged fans have tweeted out against Drake and Billboard, claiming that despite his numbers and achievements, he’ll never compare to The Beatles.

Further proof the #Billboard charts need fixing in the streaming era: the record books will soon show that #Drake was bigger than the #Beatles. — Amit Gurbaxani (@TheGroovebox) October 24, 2018

@LenMichaelWOR You can't compare then with the Beatles and now with Drake. It's so much easier to down-load. — Al Hanson (@AlHanson1) October 24, 2018

The difference is The Beatles didnt have features…and that's all Drake does is hops on other people's hard work. — George Ryan (@169days) October 24, 2018

Ok let’s be clear Drake is NO Beatles. He sucks. Never heard one good song. Today’s kids need to ask more from music then just rappers and slow jams. — Barnabas Frid (@frid_barnabas) October 24, 2018

One user said, “Man I’m not even a huge Beatles fan but you can’t compare the two. The Beatles were musicians, Drake is a… well a dude with a computer who can’t sing for s**t.”

With his brand new Billboard record and more than 86 million singles sold worldwide, he may not need to worry about ill-willed or malicious comments.

Drizzy may have beat this record, but he’s still got a few more to top before he catches up to The Beatles’ legacy.

Could this be the beginning of a new sort of Beatlemania?

