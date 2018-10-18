Lady Gaga returns to No. 1 with ‘A Star Is Born’ soundtrack

Lady Gaga hasn’t gone anywhere, and she’s stronger than ever in 2018. The Bad Romance singer has shot back to the top of the Billboard Artist 100 once more, with an abundance of powerful songs from the A Star is Born soundtrack. The film was her feature-length debut, and will more than likely lead to an award nomination or two.

The film was also Bradley Cooper‘s directorial debut, a remake of the original 1937 film A Star is Born. Their smash hit duet, Shallow, also landed him at the No. 3 spot.

The weekly Artist 100 is based on a musician’s current popularity. Streams, radio play and social media interactions ultimately determine the numbers — Gaga and Cooper’s heartbreaking duet, Shallow, has won the world over and earned them their place on the chart.

Gaga vaulted all the way to No. 1 from the 30th position. Following the release of her 2016 album, Joanne, Gaga has spent 84 weeks in a row on the Artist 100.

The A Star is Born soundtrack was released Oct. 14 and landed its first week as No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. It’s expected to hold that spot for at least one more week — but perhaps even longer, since Gaga might be hard to top.

Gaga insisted to Cooper that all songs on the soundtrack be performed live. They produced and co-wrote most of the 19 originals together.

“It’s been such an honour to work on this film. Also for the soundtrack to be No. 1. I’m living a dream. Pinch me!” the singer exclaimed to ET Canada.

As of this writing, Shallow is sitting on its second No. 1 week of three on the digital sales chart. Three other Gaga songs from the film soundtrack immediately follow, with Cooper’s Maybe it’s Time sitting at No. 6.

Things are happening in her personal life too: Gaga revealed her engagement to agent Christian Carino in a speech during Elle‘s Women in Hollywood event on Monday night.

The 32-year old also confirmed that she is working on her sixth studio album following the release of A Star is Born. She’s the only female artist to have five No. 1 albums in the 2010s.

Gaga will commence her first Las Vegas residency at Park MGM in December. The Enigma tour will end Nov. 8, 2019. You can find tickets on the official Lady Gaga website.

