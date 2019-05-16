Miscommunication between youth protection, shelter to blame for death of Quebec City toddler: CDPDJ

Miscommunication is to blame for the death of a two-year-old Quebec City girl in 2018, according to the Quebec Human Rights and Youth Rights Commission (CDPDJ).

Rosalie Gagnon‘s body was found in a garbage bin six days after she and her mother were expelled from la Maison Marie-Rollet, a Quebec City shelter for female victims of conjugal violence and their children.

The commission said in a statement Wednesday that there were important communication issues between youth protection authorities and the shelter.

The CDPDJ’s investigation found that Youth Protection Services (DPJ) and Maison Marie-Rollet “misunderstood each others’ roles, mandates and expectations,” causing problems when it came to sharing information that was essential to the protection of the child.

The commission is requesting regional consultations with Quebec youth protection and various shelters to properly assess and demystify the DPJ’s mission and better define roles and needs.

It also recommends that Quebec Minister of Health and Social Services Danielle McCann puts in place consultations in other regions of Quebec.

Rosalie’s mother, Audrey Gagnon was charged in April 2018 with second-degree murder and causing indignity to a body in the toddler’s death.

She was previously charged with arson and obstructing the work of a police officer.

Audrey Gagnon is set to appear in court on Sept. 3.

The results of the CDPDJ’s investigation come shortly after the Quebec government ordered a coroner’s inquest into the death of a seven-year-old girl from Granby, whose case had been on the radar of youth protection officials from a young age.

The girl, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, was found badly injured in her family home and died in hospital on April 30.

Before she died, her father, 30, and stepmother, 35, were charged with unlawful confinement, while the stepmother was also charged with aggravated assault.