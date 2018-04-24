Just one suspect in death of two year old girl: Quebec City police

Quebec City police say their investigation into the slaying of a two-year-old girl points to just a single suspect.

Police say in a statement their probe is progressing and investigators have spoken to witnesses in recent days.

Rosalie Gagnon’s body was found in a garbage can last Wednesday and she was pronounced dead in hospital.

The toddler’s 23-year-old mother was charged with mischief, violating probation and obstructing the work of a police officer in the infant’s death.

Audrey Gagnon returns to court on Wednesday for a scheduled bail hearing.

Following an autopsy, police confirmed the girl had been stabbed to death.

The investigation was triggered after the discovery of an empty stroller near a park and the mother was tracked down and arrested a few hours later.

A silent march is scheduled for Tuesday evening in the Quebec City neighbourhood where the incident took place.

Over the weekend, Quebec’s minister for youth protection said she was seeking an inquiry into the girl’s death.

Lucie Charlebois asked the province’s human rights and youth rights commission to examine the type of services the toddler’s family had received.