Investigation into death of Quebec City toddler continues

A command post set up on Friday by Quebec City police (SPVQ), in connection with the death of two-year-old Rosalie Gagnon earlier this week, remains in place Saturday.

Police are hoping to gather more evidence in the case. A ground search is in progress, with a k-9 officer in assistance.

The toddler’s body was found in a garbage can near a private residence on De Gaulle Avenue on Wednesday, after she and her mother, 23-year-old Audrey Gagnon, were reported missing.

The mother was located Wednesday afternoon in an apartment building on Gaspard Street, without her daughter and in the company of a man. Both were brought in for questioning, but the man was later released.

Gagnon was detained and charged Thursday with arson, obstructing the work of a police officer and violating probation.

Quebec City police had recommended Gagnon be charged with murder, but the Crown has not yet laid that charge. Gagnon will remain behind bars until her bail hearing next Wednesday.

Police said the child was stabbed to death, and that the weapon had not been found.

However on Saturday, SPVQ spokesperson Etienne Doyen told Global News, that he could not comment on whether or not the weapon had since been located.

Police are asking anyone with information to visit the command centre located at 2900 de Loiret Blvd. in Beauport, or call the anonymous tip line at 418-641-2447. Residents outside Quebec City can call 1-888-641-AGIR.

Investigators are also asking residents who live in vicinity of De Gaulle Avenue to call 911 with any information pertaining to a missing or stolen garbage bin.

