Quebec City police say two year old girl was stabbed to death

Police say a two-year-old Quebec girl who died in hospital after being found in a garbage can had been stabbed.

Rosalie Gagnon’s mother was charged Thursday with arson, mischief and obstructing the work of a police officer in the infant’s death.

READ MORE: Mother of toddler found dead in Quebec City charged with arson and obstruction of justice

Quebec City police had recommended Audrey Gagnon, 23, be charged with murder but the Crown has not yet laid that charge.

The accused’s bail hearing has been set for next Wednesday and she will remain behind bars until then.

READ MORE: Missing two-year-old found dead in Quebec City

The investigation was triggered after the discovery of an empty stroller near a park.

Police have set up a command centre and are still looking for the weapon.