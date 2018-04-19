Mother of toddler found dead in Quebec City, in hospital with self-inflicted injuries

A Quebec City woman who was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of her two-year-old daughter was hospitalized with self-inflicted wounds Thursday.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) confirmed Audrey Gagnon, 23, injured herself after becoming “disorganized” while in police custody.

“She was taken to hospital with minor injuries,” said SPVQ spokesperson Cyndi Paré.

Paré said it was not known when she would be released back into police custody.

She is expected to appear in court later Thursday to face murder charges.

READ MORE: Missing two-year-old found dead in Quebec City

Gagnon was arrested after the body of her daughter, Rosalie Gagnon, was discovered in a garbage can outside a home in the city’s Charlesbourg district and pronounced dead in hospital.

The investigation was triggered by the discovery of an empty stroller near a park around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

By 4 p.m., police had located the mother at an apartment building on Gaspard Street without her daughter Rosalie.

Police then found the body of Rosalie a few blocks from where the stroller was spotted.

Gagnon and a man who was found in her company were taken in for questioning. The man has since been released.

Authorities say an autopsy is scheduled to be performed on the toddler to determine the cause of death.

— With files from The Canadian Press