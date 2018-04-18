Missing two-year-old found dead in Quebec City
Quebec City police have found the body of two-year-old Rosalie Gagnon.
Police were called in around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning after a passerby found an empty stroller in Parc Bon-Air on 60th Street.
Gagnon and her mother, 23-year-old Audrey Gagnon, were reported missing sometime in the afternoon.
By 4 p.m., police had located the mother at an apartment building on Gaspard Street without her daughter Rosalie.
Police then found the body of little Rosalie a few blocks from where the stroller was spotted.
She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Investigators are questioning the mother and another man in the case.
