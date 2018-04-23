Quebec’s youth rights commission investigates toddler’s stabbing death

The Quebec Human Rights and Youth Rights Commission (CDPDJ) has launched an investigation into the death of a two-year-old girl who died in hospital after being found in a garbage can last week.
The commission says it will look into whether there was a violation of Rosalie Gagnon’s rights.
As part of its investigation, the commission could also make recommendations to the CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale’s department of youth protection.
Quebec City police (SPVQ) confirmed Friday that the toddler had been stabbed to death.
Audrey Gagnon, the girl’s 23-year-old mother, was charged Thursday with mischief, violating probation and obstructing the work of a police officer in the infant’s death.
Gagnon will remain in custody until her bail hearing this Wednesday.
