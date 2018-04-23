Canada
April 23, 2018 4:21 pm
Updated: April 23, 2018 4:51 pm

Quebec’s youth rights commission investigates toddler’s stabbing death

By Global News

The body of Rosalie Gagnon was found in Quebec City.


The Quebec Human Rights and Youth Rights Commission (CDPDJ) has launched an investigation into the death of a two-year-old girl who died in hospital after being found in a garbage can last week.

The commission says it will look into whether there was a violation of Rosalie Gagnon’s rights.

As part of its investigation, the commission could also make recommendations to the CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale’s department of youth protection.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) confirmed Friday that the toddler had been stabbed to death.

Audrey Gagnon, the girl’s 23-year-old mother, was charged Thursday with mischief, violating probation and obstructing the work of a police officer in the infant’s death.

Gagnon will remain in custody until her bail hearing this Wednesday.

Global News