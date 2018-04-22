Too soon to link knife found in Quebec City with toddler’s death: police

Quebec City police (SPVQ) confirmed Sunday that police had been given a knife discovered by a resident in the borough of Charlesbourg.

However, SPVQ spokesperson Etienne Doyon said it was “much too early” to say whether the knife could be linked to the death of Rosalie Gagnon.

The two-year-old girl was stabbed to death earlier this week and her body discovered in a garbage bin.

Doyon said the knife will undergo a series of tests that could reveal traces of DNA or fingerprints.

Doyon gave few details, saying the investigation was still in progress.

Police had set up a command post in the area on Friday and again on Saturday, in the hopes of gathering more evidence in the case.