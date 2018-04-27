Quebec woman charged with second-degree murder in two-year-old daughter’s stabbing death

A Quebec woman whose two-year-old daughter was found dead last week has been charged with second-degree murder in her slaying.

The charge was laid against Audrey Gagnon Friday as she appeared before a judge at the Quebec City courthouse

She was also charged with causing an indignity to the body of Rosalie Gagnon.

Police found her body in a garbage can April 18.

The girl was pronounced dead in hospital and police say an autopsy indicates she was stabbed to death.

Gagnon, 23, was previously charged with arson and obstructing the work of a police officer.