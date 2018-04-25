Bail hearing put over for mother of dead two year old Quebec girl

A Quebec City woman whose two-year-old daughter was found dead last week has had her bail hearing put off until Friday.

The Crown said the case against Audrey Gagnon could not proceed as scheduled on Wednesday because the police investigation was ongoing.

Rosalie Gagnon’s body was found in a garbage can last week and she was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police said she was stabbed to death.

Gagnon, 23, is charged with arson and obstructing the work of a police officer and it is up to the Crown to decide whether any other charges are laid.