Camrose man faces more charges after videos show unconscious women assaulted: police

A Camrose, Alta., man is facing additional charges related to the alleged drugging, sexual assault and recording of several women, Camrose police said on Monday.

Police said the initial investigation began on Jan. 4, 2018, after a USB drive was recovered that allegedly contained videos showing unconscious women being sexually assaulted.

“It is believed that the accused had engaged in sexual activities with these females and sexually assaulted them when they were in an unconscious state due to some form of drug use and video-recorded them,” police said.

Bobby Bell, 39, was convicted of sexual assault and voyeurism in 2018 in relation to the assault of one victim who Camrose police said they recognized when viewing the footage.

According to police, Bell was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

After a lengthy investigation that involved three other victims — one of whom was from British Columbia — additional charges were laid against Bell, police said on Monday.

On April 15, Bell was charged with seven counts each of sexual assault and surreptitiously making a visual recording for a sexual purpose, and one count of administering a noxious substance.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on the new charges on June 5.

A police spokesperson couldn’t say whether all the victims on the flash drive have now been identified, but police are asking anyone who believes they had a “concerning interaction” with the accused to contact Camrose police.

Camrose is about 93 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

