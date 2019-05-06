Man, 21, drowns northwest of Edmonton in Lac Ste. Anne

A young man died after the canoe he was in overturned on Lac Ste. Anne on over the weekend. On Sunday around 1 p.m., police were called to a report of a potential drowning.

Witnesses told police there was a canoe travelling east down Lac Ste. Anne earlier that morning. The canoe was then seen overturned and floating west down the lake.

Emergency crews searched the lake and found the canoe. A short time later, they also found the man floating face down in the water.

The 21-year-old was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man was wearing a life jacket when he died, but provided no further details in the news release on Monday about how the canoe flipped.

The man’s family has been notified and his name was not released.