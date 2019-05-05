Edmonton bar The Ranch Roadhouse to permanently close its doors in June

A popular bar in south Edmonton is about to celebrate its final ride.

The Ranch Roadhouse, located on Calgary Trail south of 63 Avenue, announced on its Instagram page that Saturday, June 8 will be its final night in business.

“We’d like to thank all of our staff and customers who have been a part of our room over the last 13 years! Come down and join us for one Final Ride!” read the post, shared on Thursday.

The picture posted with the message said the final ride comes after more than 2,000 parties and seven million customers served at the bar.

The closure comes nearly six months after the family of an Edmonton man who was found dead after leaving the bar demanded the establishment be shut down.

In November 2018, 20-year-old Mohamed (Mo) Abdi was at The Ranch Roadhouse with friends on a Friday night when he was told he had to leave. Abdi wasn’t wearing a jacket. On Sunday afternoon, the man’s body was discovered next door to the Ranch.

A statement issued from the Ranch following Abdi’s death said, in part:

“The safety and security of our patrons and employees is our most important responsibility. Our employees took many steps to ensure Mo’s safety, including ensuring he left our establishment in the hands of a capable friend… We are actively reviewing if there is more we could have done.”

Following the man’s death, his uncle, as well as members of the public, called for the Ranch to be shut down. One week after Abdi’s death, dozens of protesters gathered outside the nightspot demanding “justice for Mo.”

Police originally investigated Abdi’s death but concluded it was not criminal. The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission was also investigating and the Ranch nightclub said it was co-operating with with the AGLC.

The Ranch Roadhouse did not provide a reason for the closure Sunday, only issuing the following statement:

“The Ranch Roadhouse will be permanently closing. Our final night of business will be Saturday, June 8. We have had a wonderful 13-year run and we thank our customers and employees for their support.”

