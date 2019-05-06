Traffic
May 6, 2019 1:02 pm

Sinkhole on Western’s campus leads to road closure

By Reporter  Global News

A section of Philip Aziz Drive on the campus of Western University is closed due to a sinkhole.

A minor sinkhole is causing headaches for drivers on Western University‘s campus.

Officials announced Monday morning via Twitter the hole led them to close Philip Aziz Drive between Western Road and the Huron Flats parking lot in front of TD Stadium.

The roadway is expected to remain closed until the end of the day on Wednesday.

City and university crews are working on scene.

Officials with the university say drivers will still be able to access the Huron Flats and South Valley parking lots from Lambton Drive.

