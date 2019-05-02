2 dead, 1 injured after stabbing at Brampton home, SIU called in
Peel Paramedics confirm a man and a woman are dead, 1 other person injured after a stabbing at a home in Brampton Wednesday night just before 11:30 p.m.
The stabbing occurred on Quarry Edge Drive in the Main Street North and Boivard Drive East in Brampton.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), known as the province’s police watchdog, has been called in to investigate according to Peel Regional Police. It is unknown why they have invoked their mandate.
Paramedics said one person died at the scene and the other person died in hospital, the third person was treated for their injuries but is expected to survive.
