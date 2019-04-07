SIU investigating after teen injured in police-involved Etobicoke shooting

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), is investigating a police-involved shooting after a teen was injured in Etobicoke.

In a news release, the SIU said Toronto police responded around 6 a.m. to execute a search warrant at an apartment at 235 Sherway Gardens Rd., just south of The Queensway and The West Mall.

The SIU said shortly after officers entered an apartment on the 5th floor, there was an interaction between officers and an 18-year-old man.

Investigators said a police-issued firearm was discharged and the teen was shot in the arm. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Info:

– We attended an address in the Sherway Gardens Rd/ The West Mall area for a search warrant

– as a result of an interaction, a man was injured

–@SIUOntario has since invoked their mandate, as such we legally cannot comment further. #GO624182^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) April 7, 2019