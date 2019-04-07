Crime
April 7, 2019 2:38 pm

SIU investigating after teen injured in police-involved Etobicoke shooting

By Web Writer  Global News

The SIU has invoked its mandate after a teen was injured in a police-involved shooting in Etobicoke.

Global News
A A

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), is investigating a police-involved shooting after a teen was injured in Etobicoke.

In a news release, the SIU said Toronto police responded around 6 a.m. to execute a search warrant at an apartment at 235 Sherway Gardens Rd., just south of The Queensway and The West Mall.

READ MORE: Ontario’s police watchdog invokes mandate after west-end Toronto shooting

The SIU said shortly after officers entered an apartment on the 5th floor, there was an interaction between officers and an 18-year-old man.

Investigators said a police-issued firearm was discharged and the teen was shot in the arm. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Police Shooting
SIU
SIU ontario
Special Investigations Unit
Toronto Police
Toronto Police Shooting

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.