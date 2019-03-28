Ontario’s police watchdog charges Niagara officer after Pelham shooting

Ontario’s police watchdog has charged a Niagara Regional Police officer with attempted murder after a police shooting in Pelham last fall.

The Special Investigations Unit has arrested and charged Sgt. Shane Donovan with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

The charges were laid in connection with a shooting between two officers in Pelham, Ont. on November 29th. One of the two officers was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

“There is little doubt that this incident has had a tremendous impact on our community and our members,” said Niagara Regional Police Chief Bryan MacCulloch in a statement.

“At this time, we must respect the judicial process and allow this matter to continue to unfold before the courts.”

Nathan Parker, 52, was identified as the officer who was shot.

Const. Parker had been with the NRPS for 28 years and had a troubled past, with four disciplinary hearings against him.

