Niagara police release video and photo of ‘suspicious man’ who allegedly approached little girl

Niagara police have released the photo and video of a suspect, who allegedly approached a 10-year-old girl walking to school.

Police were called last Thursday morning to Father Hennepin Catholic School on Churchill Street, where a girl says she was approached by a man in a black car, who started a conversation with her.

However, police say the girl became scared and fled to a nearby residence.

Investigators are attempting to identify and speak to the man involved to determine his intentions.

They are asking business owners and residents who were in certain areas of Niagara Falls to review business and home surveillance cameras or vehicle dashcams for footage of the suspect and vehicle.

Those areas include:

– Drummond Road

– Churchill Street

– Village Crescent

– Hawkins Street

– Dell Avenue

– Margaret Street

– Arad Street

The male is described as white, between the ages of 23-25, English-speaking, with dark brown hair and facial stubble, who was wearing a red hat.

The vehicle he was driving is described as a black four-door Volkswagen Jetta, between 2011-2013 with nine spoke rims and an object hanging from the rearview mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Sara Mummery at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, Badge #9427.

