Ontario police watchdog investigating shooting in Niagara region, officer seriously injured
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a police-involved shooting in Pelham in which an officer was seriously injured.
Niagara Regional Police said on Thursday one of their officers has been transported from the scene by paramedics. Neither police nor the SIU have confirmed how the officer was hurt.
“We can confirm that there has been an incident in Pelham involving members of the (Niagara Regional Police Service),” the force said in a brief statement on Thursday afternoon.
The Special Investigations Unit, which investigates reports of injury, death or allegations of sexual assault involving police, has been contacted to investigate the incident.
Police said the involvement of the police watchdog means they are prohibited from providing further information at this time.
Pelham is located southwest of St. Catharines, near Welland.
