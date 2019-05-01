Kingston police looking for suspect allegedly responsible for racist vandalism at Queen’s University

Kingston police have released surveillance images of a suspect wanted in connection with a series of racist graffiti spray painted around the city last month.

Spray-painted slogans were discovered at various locations across the Queen’s campus around 1:45 a.m. the morning of April 5.

Some of the messages appeared to be anti-Semitic and targeting minority groups.

One read, “The Goyim Know,” spray painted in black on a sidewalk near Arch Street. The ‘O’ in ‘know’ was replaced with the Star of David.

According to Kingston police, the message “Is Diversity our Strength,” was also found on a Queen’s University building.

Queen’s Principal Daniel Woolf called it the work of a “despicable coward.”

“In my book, when you write slogans like that on a wall, that is a hate crime,” Woolf said.

That same night, Kingston police were also called to St. Lawrence College to respond to similar acts of vandalism.

Offensive phrases were spray painted on a cement curb in the college’s parking lot, and on a metal wall at the college.

That same morning, at 1:16 a.m., security cameras at Kingston and the Islands MP Mark Gerretsen’s office recorded a hooded man carrying a longboard on Princess Street.

Images show the man spray painting the numbers “8:3311” on the front window of the MP’s office before continuing down Princess Street. He then returned a few minutes later and allegedly spray-painted the word “Islam” on the front window of the MP’s office before continuing westbound.

Police believe the male suspect in the security footage may be in his late 20s to early 30s, six feet tall, with an average build, dark hair and may have a beard.

They have released the following images hoping that someone might recognize him.

He was last seen wearing glasses, black pants, a brown bomber jacket, a grey hoodie, grey wool mitts with finger flaps and a baseball cap.

Police highlighted the man’s use of a longboard for transportation. He appears to be right handed, and rides the longboard by pushing off with his left foot.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Graham at 613-549-4660 ext. 6311 or via email at jgraham@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling the Kingston police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.