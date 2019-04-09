Decision Alberta

April 9, 2019 10:19 am

Alberta election Day 22: One week until voters head to the polls

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: While the NDP is making ground on the UCP, Jason Kenney's party continues to hold more support from decided and leaning voters than any other single party ahead of Alberta’s election. Kendra Slugoski has more on the new Ipsos/Global News poll.

The final stretch of the Alberta election campaign is upon us. While there’s still a week left for candidates to earn votes ahead of election day on April 16, advance polls open Tuesday.

At the same time, a new poll shows while the NDP continues to make up ground on the UCP, the conservative party led by Jason Kenney continues to hold more support from decided and leaning voters than any other single party.

Story continues below

READ MORE: New poll suggests more voters support UCP but NDP gaining ground 1 week before Alberta election

According to the results of a new Ipsos/Global News poll conducted between April 5 and April 9 — after the April 4 leaders debate — there has been a softening of UCP support in Calgary, however the party still has a slight lead in the southern Alberta city.

The poll of 800 eligible voters across the province found the UCP party maintains a strong lead in rural Alberta, while the NDP has a very strong lead in Edmonton.

READ MORE: Alberta election cheat sheet — A last-minute voter’s guide

Where the leaders are Tuesday on the campaign trail:

NDP Leader Rachel Notley

Calgary —  Leader’s presentation to Senate Committee on Transport and Communications (9 a.m.)

Calgary — Leader’s Whistle Stop (4:30pm,  201A – 4712 16 Ave NW)

Calgary —  Leader’s Event (6 p.m., Temple Community Hall, 167 Templegreen Rd NE)

United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney

Calgary — Votes in advance poll (9:30 a.m., Kerby Centre, 1133 7 Ave. SW)

Calgary — Media availability (11 a.m., Westin hotel, Nakiska Room, 320 4 Ave. SW)

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel 

Hanna — Campaign visit with AB Party Candidate Drumheller-Stettler Mark Nikota (8:30 a.m.)

Calgary — Post secondary announcement (1 p.m., 2407 Usher Rd. NW, Calgary)

Edmonton — Ukrainian Canadian Congress (7:00 p.m., 9615 – 153 Avenue, Edmonton)

Liberal Leader David Khan

Calgary — Making calls at campaign HQ (9 a.m., 906 Centre St North)

Calgary — Vote in advance poll (11:00 am, SAIT Campus Centre)

Calgary — Door knocking in Calgary (11:30 am.. – 2 p.m., 3 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.)

