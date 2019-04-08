Alberta election Day 21: Party leaders spread out across central, southern Alberta

Three weeks after the writ was dropped, Alberta’s party leaders will be spread out around the province on Monday.

Here’s a look at where the leaders are on the campaign trail for Monday, April 8:

NDP Leader Rachel Notley

Alberta New Democratic Party Leader Rachel Notley will be holding events in Edmonton and Calgary on Monday.

She will be at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union headquarters in north Edmonton in the morning before making her way south for an event at cSPACE King Edward in Calgary in the evening.

United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney

United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney will be in Medicine Hat on Monday morning for a rally.

Kenney will then appear for a second rally at a ranch just outside Sylvan Lake late Monday afternoon.

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel will appear at the Food Processing Development Centre in Leduc for an agriculture and agri-food announcement at 10 a.m.

Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan

Alberta Liberal Leader David Kahn is scheduled to release a full policy platform announcement at the party’s headquarters in Calgary at 1:30 p.m.

Freedom Conservative Party Leader Derek Fildebrandt

A schedule for Freedom Conservative Party Leader Derek Fildebrandt has not yet been released.

