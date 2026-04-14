Despite Jets’ playoff elimination, downtown Winnipeg businesses still optimistic

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Last year, both Winnipeg restaurants and the city’s retail sector thrived during the Jets’ playoff run, which ended after a second round loss at the hands of the Dallas Stars.

But with Monday’s loss, Jets fans will have to wait at least another year to see their beloved team compete for the Stanley Cup.

It’s unfortunate for local businesses, but downtown sectors are reminding the public that their support is vital, regardless of the success of local teams.

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“When they make it to the playoffs and our proximity to the arena, we’re going to see that influx,” says Mackenzie Robb, general manager at Rudy’s Eat & Drink.

“You don’t need a special reason or special occasion. There’s still a lot of people employed downtown, a lot of great local businesses, and a lot of great food.”

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The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce, meanwhile, is encouraging people to explore local businesses, playoff hockey or not.

“When that opportunity isn’t there, go out and find other ways you can spend your dollars in our downtown that offer as much excitement, as much entertainment, that help you discover your downtown in new and exciting ways,” says chamber president Loren Remillard.

The chamber is reminding the public of the upcoming Goldeyes season and the thriving art scene, including the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre and Royal Winnipeg Ballet.

Global’s Vasilios Bellos has more on the hopes of downtown Winnipeg businesses without a Jets playoff run in the video above.