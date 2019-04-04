Alberta election Day 17: political leaders square off in live debate

On Day 17 of the Alberta election race, the leaders are taking a break from the campaign trail as they prepare to square off over the biggest issues ahead of the April 16 vote.

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley, UCP Leader Jason Kenney, Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel and Liberal Party Leader David Khan will participate in the debate Thursday evening.

READ MORE: Alberta election promise tracker: Where do the parties stand on the major issues?

Mount Royal University political science professor Lori Williams said while each of the leaders will try to reach Albertans, to give them a sense of who they are and what they stand for, she expects most of the attention to be on Notley and Kenney.

Williams said both leaders are skilled debaters who have records and policies to defend.

“Viewers will get a chance to go beyond the official announcements, ads and slogans and see their leadership and vision for themselves,” Williams said Wednesday ahead of the debate.

“The difference between prepared materials and connecting directly to voters will be evident.”

Williams said Kenney will likely try to focus on Notley’s policies and association with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, so he doesn’t appear to be too tough on Notley herself.

“It will be interesting to see if Notley is as successful connecting with the audience as she was in 2015,” she added.

READ MORE: Notley emerges as winner of Alberta election leaders’ debate

The key election issues that have been discussed for months — pipelines, the economy, jobs and the carbon tax — will no doubt come up during the debate. Recent intolerant remarks, which caused two UCP candidates to resign in recent weeks, will likely be brought up as well, Williams said.

“I do expect it will be raised during the debate, perhaps by all the leaders except Kenney,” she said. “I also suspect the controversy around the kamikaze leadership campaign to come up. In both cases, Kenney’s leadership and character will be questioned.”

Williams anticipates there will also be some surprises, but said the big question will be whether viewers make up or change their minds based on the debate.

The 90-minute debate runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. MT Thursday. Global News will live stream the debate in this story post.

You can also listen to the debate live on the radio on Global News Radio 880 in Edmonton.