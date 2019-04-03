Judge denies Callaway’s bid to suspend probe into UCP leadership campaign

A Calgary judge has denied an injunction that would have postponed an investigation into the United Conservative Party’s leadership race until after Alberta’s April 16 provincial election.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Anne Kirker says although it is important for the election commissioner to avoid bias or the appearance of bias it is in the public interest for the investigation to continue.

She says the rules are set out in law and any delay could adversely affect the investigation.

Alberta’s elections commissioner and the RCMP are investigating how leadership candidate Jeff Callaway’s campaign in 2017 was funded.

A lawyer for several people involved in the Callaway campaign had argued that the investigation was inappropriate in the runup to the April 16 vote and could be perceived as biased.

But a lawyer for elections commissioner Lorne Gibson pointed out the probe had been going on since January and questioned why putting it on hold now could be so urgent.

Callaway was one of several candidates vying for leadership of the UCP, which was born out of a merger between the Progressive Conservatives and the Wildrose Party.

Callaway dropped out of the race and threw his support behind Jason Kenney, who went on to lead the new party.

Documents leaked last month suggest Kenney’s campaign team directed Callaway to attack and criticize Kenney’s main rival, Brian Jean of the Wildrose.

