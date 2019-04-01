Callaway heads to court to try to have probe into UCP leadership race suspended

The man whose 2017 UCP leadership campaign is at the heart of investigation by Alberta’s election commissioner and the RCMP was in a Calgary courtroom on Monday as his lawyers argued the probe should be suspended, at least until after the provincial election wraps up.

Jeff Callaway’s lawyer argued Monday afternoon that the election commissioner, Lorne Gibson, is acting like “he has a stake in the game” when it comes to questions about Callaway’s bid to become leader of Alberta’s most powerful conservative party.

Callaway’s lawyer suggested they believe Gibson’s conduct hints that he has prejudged the matter as questions swirl about what some have alleged to be a “kamikaze”-style campaign aimed at helping Jason Kenney, who eventually won the leadership race.

Gibson’s lawyer countered that the election commissioner is non-partisan and reports to the Legislative Assembly of Alberta. Responding to concerns raised by Callaway’s lawyer about findings being publicly released as they are made, Gibson’s lawyer said that practise is required by law.

The lawyer for the OEC says there isn’t one shred of evidence that there was pre-judgement. #YYC #YEG #ABleg @GlobalCalgary — Adam MacVicar (@AdamMacVicar) April 1, 2019

Callaway’s lawyer told the court that his client’s team has asked Gibson to address its allegations of bias and had not received a reply and that Gibson’s job, the lawyer said, should be to focus on the current election campaign, not the two-year-old UCP race, at least until the election is over.

Gibson’s lawyer said the election commissioner made findings and levied fines prior to the election campaign, not only since the campaign has started.

The election commissioner has issued numerous fines in connection with financial donations made to Callaway’s 2017 campaign.

READ MORE: New fines levied by Alberta election commissioner related to Callaway’s UCP leadership bid

Watch below: (From March 27, 2019) Hardyal ‘Happy’ Mann was issued three fines from the Alberta election commissioner in relation to Jeff Callaway’s UCP leadership campaign. Adam MacVicar reports.

Callaway eventually dropped out of the race and endorsed Kenney. Emails obtained by Global News show Kenney’s team communicated closely with Callaway’s team on various aspects of the campaign. The leaked documents include talking points, mock advertisements and policy issues that could be used against Jean.

The emails give weight to a theory some have alleged that Callaway only joined the race to attack Kenney’s main rival, Brian Jean, before eventually supporting the eventual leader.

The fines levied by the election commissioner have raised questions about how the Callaway campaign was financed, and a report published by Maclean’s last month shed new light on where tens of thousands of dollars may have come from.

Maclean’s reported it has obtained personal bank documents showing a $60,000 payment being deposited into the personal bank account of Callaway’s campaign manager, Cam Davies, from a corporate entity listed as “Agropyron.” Maclean’s reported that Davies has told them the money was then funnelled to Callaway’s campaign in a way that may have broken provincial laws. The magazine also reported that Davies said the source of the funds was then covered up.

A former UCP MLA and a former UCP nomination candidate — who was recently fined for making improper donations to Callaway’s campaign — have also raised concerns about possible voter fraud having played a role in the 2017 leadership race.

None of the voter fraud allegations have been proven and Kenney has denied any involvement in any logistics like voting structure in the UCP leadership race.

“This is all based on unfounded allegations by a couple of guys motivated by sour grapes, one of whom we threw out of the party — the caucus barred from running — because he had been found by a former judge to have engaged in… ballot stuffing — Mr. [Prab] Gill,” Kenney said. “And by another fellow who we barred from running.

“And the same individual, Mr. [Happy] Mann, has now apparently admitted to violating the Election Finance Contribution Disclosure Act. So these are the sources you have, that people are drawing on. I, for one, don’t take them seriously.”

The RCMP have confirmed to Global News that concerns raised by Gill have been brought to their attention. Last week, Kenney said a UCP legal representative was speaking with the RCMP to offer the party’s assistance as police look into the matter.

READ MORE: Kenney confirms UCP lawyer is speaking to RCMP about 2017 leadership race, says he’s certain no rules were broken

Watch below: (From March 18, 2019) Typically, a throne speech would take centre stage at the Alberta legislature, but on Monday, UCP Leader Jason Kenney was asked about the controversy surrounding the 2017 UCP leadership race. Vinesh Pratap explains.

–With files from Global News’ Adam MacVicar

More to come…