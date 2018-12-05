Former United Conservative MLA denies stuffing ballot box 5 months ago

An Alberta legislature member who quit the United Conservative caucus five months ago in a scandal over ballot box stuffing now says he didn’t do it.

Prab Gill says he had barely read the party’s investigation report when he accepted its findings of guilt in July.

The Independent member for Calgary-Greenway says he has since read the report more thoroughly and says he now realizes key witnesses were not interviewed.

The report investigated Gill’s actions at a June 30 meeting of the Calgary-North East constituency to vote for new board members and executives.

The probe by an independent investigator hired by the United Conservatives reported Gill was seen grabbing blank ballots off a table that day, and the ballot box later contained more votes than voting members.

Gill says he was pressured by the party at the time to accept the investigation results and move on.

He wouldn’t say whether he is considering joining the Freedom Conservative Party, made up of Derek Fildebrandt who was kicked out of the United Conservative caucus following expense scandals and court troubles.

