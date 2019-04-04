Decision Alberta

April 4, 2019 7:01 pm
Updated: April 4, 2019 7:03 pm

LIVE BLOG: Party leaders go head-to-head in Alberta election debate

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley, UCP Leader Jason Kenney, Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel and Liberal Party Leader David Khan take part in election debate from 5:30 - 7 p.m. MT

Thursday evening will be an integral moment in the 2019 Alberta election campaign: four party leaders will square off in the leaders debate.

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley, UCP Leader Jason Kenney, Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel and Liberal Party Leader David Khan will participate in the debate Thursday evening.

The 90-minute debate runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. MT Thursday. Global News will live stream the debate in this story post. You can also listen to the debate live on the radio on Global News Radio 880 in Edmonton.

See our live coverage of the debate below:

