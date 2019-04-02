Alberta election Day 15: Energy announcements in the Calgary area

On Day 15 of the Alberta election campaign trail, most of the leaders will be promoting the energy industry in the Calgary region.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley will make an announcement in Calgary, where Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel will also be talking oil exports.

United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney will be south of that city in Turner Valley, talking about jobs for the energy sector.

Where the leaders are Tuesday on the campaign trail:

NDP Leader Rachel Notley

CALGARY — Announcement and answering questions. (10 a.m. at The Grand, 608 1 St. SW)

United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney

TURNER VALLEY — Announcement about the UCP plan to create jobs in Alberta’s energy sector. (11 a.m. at Dynamite Buckers, 208019 434 Ave.)

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel

CALGARY — Announcement about plan to secure a new route to the Alaska coast for Alberta products. (10:30 a.m. at 19th Ave. and Alyth Court SE)

Mandel will announce in Calgary how a government led by him would secure a new route to the coast for Alberta products.

The plan would include acquiring right-of-way and approvals for a railway and pipeline corridor between Alberta and Alaska.

Mandel said the world market wants to buy Alberta resources, making tidewater access essential for the long term growth of the oilsands.

“Trans Mountain, even if it gets built, will only provide a few years of growth,” Mandel said in a statement. “We need to secure greater access for our resources and start that process today.

“We’ve tried going east, west, and south only to find opponents blocking our efforts. It’s time to go north where we have willing partners and the opportunity to achieve a truly nation building project.”

Liberal Party Leader David Khan

No schedule released as of publishing

