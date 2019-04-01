Alberta election Day 14: Alberta Party slams NDP, UCP on equalization payments

On Day 14 of the Alberta election campaign, NDP Leader Rachel Notley and Liberal Leader David Khan are both making announcements in Calgary, and United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney will be responding to the implementation of the national carbon tax.

Meanwhile, Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel is taking both NDP and UCP leaders to task over the current equalization payment structure.

On Sunday, Notley promised to balance the province’s budget by 2023-24, as she unveiled her party’s election platform. She also pledged to expand $25-per-day child care, build long-term care beds for seniors and construct new schools.

Notley’s date for balancing the books is a year later than what’s promised by her principal rival, Jason Kenney. But Notley says Kenney’s math doesn’t add up.

Voting day is set for April 16.

Where the leaders are Monday on the campaign trail

NDP Leader Rachel Notley

CALGARY — Announcement and scrum (10 a.m., Workshop Studios, 2501 Alyth Rd. SE – Bay 3)

United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney

EDMONTON — Response to federal carbon tax (11 a.m., Lymburn Esso, 7542 178 St. NW)

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel

CALGARY — Announcement on federal-provincial relations (10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m., across from Harry Hays Building at Riverfront Ave. and Macleod Trail, 220 4 Ave. SE)

CALGARY — Seton Seniors Community, Calgary-South East (2 p.m. – 4 p.m., 4963 Front St. SE)

CALGARY — Door-knocking, Calgary East (6 p.m. – 8 p.m., 3509 17 Ave. SE)

Mandel will announce how an Alberta Party government would keep more of Albertans’ money within the province, to help fund schools, hospitals and other provincial services and reduce what he says is a power imbalance between Alberta and the federal government.

“Every year, Albertans send billions of dollars to Ottawa that aren’t spent on Albertans, but instead given away to other provinces,” Mandel said in a statement.

“And in return, we receive rejection, scorn and attacks on our industries and our way of life. We see that with a hijacked coastline, and an unfair equalization program, and refusals to consider pipelines like Energy East.”

Mandel would demand Alberta have the same powers and privileges as Quebec.

“Albertans are tired of being taken for granted by Ottawa and others. The NDP have been in cahoots with the Trudeau government and failed us. Jason Kenney failed us when he was in Ottawa for nearly 20 years,” Mandel said.

Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan

CALGARY — Making calls and holding candidate meetings (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

CALGARY — Dental care policy announcement ( 1 p.m., Alberta Liberal Campaign HQ, 906 Centre St North)

CALGARY — Leaders’ TV debate event (2:15 p.m., CTV Calgary Studios)

CALGARY — Door knocking in Calgary-Mountain View (3:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.)

— With files from The Canadian Press