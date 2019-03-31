Notley unveils Alberta NDP election platform

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley said her party’s election platform prioritizes the economy and Alberta families and builds on the work of the past four years.

The party’s election platform was unveiled Sunday afternoon at the Belgravia Community League in Edmonton.

Notley told a crowd of supporters that the provincial deficit is coming down faster than expected and the party plans to balance the budget by 2023-24.

Some of the highlights of the NDP platform include:

$81 million for farmers from the carbon tax to transition to lower energy and energy-efficient equipment

Hometown Alberta, a program to upgrade hockey arenas, swimming pools and recreation centres

Attainable Homes Alberta, a program to help families buy their first house through down payment assistance and access to modest mortgages

Launching a lawsuit against the manufacturers of opioid medication to recoup the costs of the opioid crisis in Alberta

A 10-year strategy to implement high-speed internet for every Albertan

Funding for security at places of worship that have experienced hate crimes

A pilot program for two storefront mental health clinics in Edmonton and Calgary

The NDP is projecting a $6.9-billion deficit for the current fiscal year, which ends this month.

It did not introduce a budget for 2019-20 before calling the election two weeks ago, but the government did put out a long-term financial outlook last month as part of its latest budget update.

In that report, it stated that even when keeping spending growth at three per cent per year, a growing and diversifying economy coupled with low taxes will deliver a $900-million budget surplus by 2024.

Both the NDP and the United Conservative Party are pinning their budget-balancing promises on strong economic growth year over year. But besides that, there’s little the two sides agree on, starting with the debt level.

The debt will reach almost $57 billion this year, and the government predicts it will reach $95 billion by 2024.

—With files from the Canadian Press