Winnipeg man to give homeless person a makeover, Jets playoff tickets

Winnipeg Jets fan Ryan DeLong is teaming up with Main Street Project to offer one less fortunate Winnipegger an unforgettable experience.

During last year’s Jets playoff run, DeLong realized something simple that motivated him to create a personal goal.

“I saw one homeless man that was wearing a Winnipeg Jets t-shirt, and I thought wouldn’t it be cool to bring a homeless person to a Jets game.”

In addition to taking in a playoff game, DeLong is rounding up local businesses to offer other gifts such as a haircut, clothing and a full makeover.

“Why not make just this person’s day but perhaps turn their life around in some way, maybe this leads to them having a better outlook on life or even a job interview,” says DeLong.

Once DeLong’s friend Trisha Kulathungam heard of the unique idea, she quickly offered up her tickets to game five of the first round.

She says how she felt at her first ‘Winnipeg white out’ inspired her to make sure people who cant afford playoff tickets get to have that same experience as well.

“I thought about how this would be such a good way to welcome someone into the community who maybe has felt isolated or is going through their own troubles.”

Main Street Project is currently in the process of selecting someone to go with Ryan.

The two could meet in person as early as this week.

“It’s one thing to watch a Jets game on TV but to actually experience a live playoff game, it’s a great experience and we are grateful that Ryan thought of us,” says Jordan Farber who’s on Main Street Project’s board of directors.

Local business like Oliver Reis Salon, Evolve Estetics, DeLong Lashes, Loka Boutique, and NorthFlag have already made contributions to Ryan’s cause.

People wanting to help enhance the experience can visit Pay It Forward Winnipeg to donate.