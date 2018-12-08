Brandon Tanev
December 8, 2018 12:56 pm

Winnipeg Jets players help student make it to her exam on time

Winnipeg Jets' Brandon Tanev (13), Mark Scheifele (55) and Kyle Connor (81) celebrate after Scheifele scored as Los Angeles Kings' Jeff Carter (77) looks on during first-period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018.

Two Jets players got a big thank you on social media Friday.

Both Mark Scheifele and Brandon Tanev got a special shout-out on the Jets’ Facebook page from an instructor at Red River College.

The instructor praised the hockey players for their thoughtfulness after Scheifele and Tanev heard his student was going to be late for her culinary exam because she couldn’t find a space to park her car.

The Jets players were heading in to a restaurant in the same area, but upon learning the student would be late, Tanev went to grab a seat at the restaurant while Scheifele moved the car so she could take the last spot in the lot and make her exam.

