Second period outburst gives Edmonton Oilers win in Buffalo

The Edmonton Oilers scored three second period goals to knock off the Sabres 4-3 in Buffalo on Monday night.

The Oilers have now won three in a row for the first time since Dec.11.

Edmonton forward Alex Chiasson took a delay penalty in the first minute of the game for shooting the puck over the glass.

The Oilers opened the scoring shorthanded when Connor McDavid set up Leon Draisaitl on a two-on-one. It was Draisaitl’s 41st goal of the season. However, the Sabres’ Jack Eichel came right back on the same penalty with a power-play goal. He added another one later in the period with Casey Mittelstadt also scoring for the Sabres.

READ MORE: Leon Draisaitl scores 40th as Edmonton Oilers blank Blue Jackets

The Sabres held the 3-1 lead until late in the second period when the Oilers exploded for three goals in 3:26. Zack Kassian one-timed a pass from McDavid for his eleventh of the season. Darnell Nurse took a pass from Draisaitl and ripped home his eighth of the season. Then with 4.3 seconds left in the frame, Kyle Brodziak deflected an Adam Larsson point shot to put the Oilers up 4-3.

READ MORE: Colby Cave nets winner for Edmonton Oilers in Ottawa

Buffalo’s Jeff Skinner had a golden opportunity to tie the game with seven-and-a-half minutes to go, but his deflection from the side of the goal went off the post. Four minutes later, the Sabres’ Jason Pominville had a wide-open net. He partially fanned on shot, but the puck was heading across the goal line. However, he wound up blocking his own shot with his follow-through.

With 1:00 left, McDavid hit the post as he tried a shot at the open net from the top of the circle. Just after that, Draisaitl took an interference penalty, giving the Sabres a six-on-four skater advantage with 45 seconds to go. The Oilers were able to hang on to finish their five-game road trip at 3-1-1.

Draisaitl has 17 points over the course of an 11-game point streak.

The Oilers (29-30-7) will host Vancouver on Thursday.

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of the Edmonton Oilers 2018-19 season.