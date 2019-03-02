Leon Draisaitl scores 40th as Edmonton Oilers blank Blue Jackets
Leon Draisaitl scored his 40th goal of the season and added two assists as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Saturday.
Mikko Koskinen made 30 saves for his fourth shutout of the year.
READ MORE: Colby Cave nets winner for Edmonton Oilers in Ottawa
Zack Kassian scored the only goal of the first period. He took a cross-ice pass from Draisaitl and wired his 10th of the season past Sergei Bobrovsky.
Josh Currie redirected a hard pass from Draisaitl to make it 2-0 early in the second period. Less than four minutes later, Draisaitl took a pass from Connor McDavid and fired home his 40th of the season. Still in the second, McDavid centred to Alex Chiasson, who snapped a 21-game goalless drought to make it 4-0.
Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo replaced Bobrovsky for Columbus in the third period.
Draisaitl has 15 points over the course of a 10-game point streak. McDavid had three assists while Kris Russell added two helpers.
The Oilers, 28-30-7, will finish their five-game road trip in Buffalo on Monday.
