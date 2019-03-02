Leon Draisaitl scores 40th as Edmonton Oilers blank Blue Jackets

Leon Draisaitl scored his 40th goal of the season and added two assists as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Saturday.

Mikko Koskinen made 30 saves for his fourth shutout of the year.

Zack Kassian scored the only goal of the first period. He took a cross-ice pass from Draisaitl and wired his 10th of the season past Sergei Bobrovsky.

Draisaitl joins McDavid last year (41) as the only 40-goal men for the Oilers since Petr Klima in 1990-91. — Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) March 2, 2019

Josh Currie redirected a hard pass from Draisaitl to make it 2-0 early in the second period. Less than four minutes later, Draisaitl took a pass from Connor McDavid and fired home his 40th of the season. Still in the second, McDavid centred to Alex Chiasson, who snapped a 21-game goalless drought to make it 4-0.

Connor McDavid becomes first Oiler with three straight 90-point campaigns since Mark Messier (1987-90) and Jarri Kurri (1983-90). — Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) March 2, 2019

Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo replaced Bobrovsky for Columbus in the third period.

Draisaitl has 15 points over the course of a 10-game point streak. McDavid had three assists while Kris Russell added two helpers.

The Oilers, 28-30-7, will finish their five-game road trip in Buffalo on Monday.