Edmonton Oilers thumped in Toronto

The Toronto Maple Leafs scored four goals in the second period on the way to a 6-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday night.

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring with a brilliant power play goal 11:06 into the first. He stormed into the Toronto zone and cut inside a Leafs defender. His first shot was stopped by Frederik Andersen, but Draisaitl kicked the rebound up to his stick, allowing him to slide in his 39th of the season.

The Leafs replied late in the period when Patrick Marleau scored shortly after a power play expired.

The Leafs buried the Oilers with three goals in the first five minutes of the second. Mitch Marner and Andreas Johnsson scored cutting to the net, then William Nylander beat Edmonton netminder Mikko Koskinen short side on the power play. Koskinen was pulled after allowing four goals on 16 shots.

Anthony Stolarz took over in goal for the Oilers and was beaten on a power play by Johnsson. All told, it was five goals in 10:07 for Toronto.

John Tavares scored early in the third with the Leafs on a two-man advantage. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a late one for the Oilers.

The Oilers (26-30-7) will visit Ottawa on Thursday. The game is on 630 CHED with the Faceoff Show at 4 p.m. The game starts at 5:30 p.m.

