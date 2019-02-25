Predators slip by Edmonton Oilers in shootout

Leon Draisaitl scored both Edmonton Oilers goals in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators Monday night.

With Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse in the penalty box early, Draisaitl took advantage of a Predators turnover and broke in shorthanded. He slid a backhand through Nashville netminder Pekka Rinne’s five-hole for the Oilers’ seventh shorthanded goal of the season.

The Predators pulled ahead with goals 1:24 apart in the second period. Nashville’s Colton Sissons converted the rebound of a shot by Rocco Grimaldi, then P.K. Subban sizzled a slap shot over the glove of Edmonton’s Mikko Koskinen.

Draisaitl tied it with 10:48 left in the third. He corralled the rebound of an Alex Chiasson shot and put a backhand by Rinne. It was Draisaitl’s 38th goal of the season.

Late in the third, Koskinen was stuck without his stick while the Predators were applying pressure. He raced out of his net to cover a loose puck and was slapped with a delay of game penalty. The Oilers were able to kill it off and force overtime.

The Predators’ Roman Josi cut to the net in overtime and was hooked by Edmonton’s Toby Rieder, sending Nashville to another power play. Again, the Oilers came up with the kill.

The shootout lasted four rounds. Filip Forsberg and Brian Boyle scored for the Preds while Sam Gagner had the Oilers’ only tally. Rinne stopped Edmonton’s Ty Rattie to seal the win.

After the game, Oilers head coach Ken Hitchcock said he likes how his team is playing right now.

“We’re competing as hard as we can,” he said. “We’re not giving up any ground to anybody and I’m hopeful we can continue [to do that] the rest of the year.

“I don’t know where the playoffs are going to go, but I know if we can compete at this level, we can be really proud of what we’re doing.”

Oilers defenceman Oscar Klefbom left the game in the third after taking a slash to the hand.

Edmonton captain Connor McDavid served the second game of his two-game suspension.

After the game, Draisaitl said that some players need to step up their performance without the team’s captain in the lineup.

“I know I’m not going to do what Connor does,” he said. “I know that I’m not going to fill those shoes. But obviously, guys need to step up, and I know that I was one of them.”

The Oilers (26-29-7) will visit Toronto on Wednesday.

